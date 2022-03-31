Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet

A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.

Fire officials from Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department said the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday on Highway 60, west of Limberlost Road.

The family was outside of the home by the time crews arrived.

According to officials, working smoke alarms and a family pet alerted the four occupants, who were asleep at the time.

The damage is pegged at roughly $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.