BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say they arrested four people following raids at homes in Midland and Gravenhurst.

Investigators say they seized Oxycodone pills, 345 marijuana plants, 15.7 pounds of cultivated cannabis, $57,435 cash, and drug paraphernalia, a crossbow and ammunition.

Two Midland residents, an Essa Township resident and a Wasaga Beach resident, all face drug-related charges.

They were released from police custody with a court appearance scheduled in March.