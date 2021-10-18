Four people arrested after OPP conducts search warrants in Orillia

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police say they charged four individuals after police searched two homes in Orillia and seized various drugs.

The OPP says officers from Orillia, Muskoka and Southern Georgian Bay searched the two residences on Thursday last week and arrested one man and three women.

Police say officers seized cocaine, Oxycodone, Clozapine and other drug paraphernalia.

An Orillia woman, 53, is charged with three counts of drug trafficking, while a Warminster man, 32, and an Orillia woman, 37, are charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police also arrested an Orillia woman, 29, for failing to attend court.

All the accused were released with a court date scheduled in December.