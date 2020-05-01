BARRIE -- Four more people are reported to have died with COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 20, states the local health unit on Friday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirms a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s, both with pre-existing medical conditions, passed away at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The health unit says the other two deaths were two women in their 90s who resided at the Bradford Valley Care Community long-term care facility.

The SMDHU also confirms six more people have tested positive for the virus, which includes four women and two men.

According to the health unit, there are outbreaks at four long-term care facilities, three in Barrie and one in Bradford West Gwillimbury, along with an outbreak at a retirement home in Waubaushene.

The health unit declares an outbreak after a single case of COVID-19 is confirmed in a staff member or resident.

Barrie now has the most number of known cases at 86, followed by Bradford at 70 and Innisfil with 22.

Of the total cases diagnosed in the region, more than half have recovered, reports the SMDHU, with seven people currently hospitalized.

Provincially, there are 421 new cases reported on Friday.

The growth rate of cases moved slightly lower as the province looks for consistent two-to-four weeks of declines before starting to reopen the economy.

With files from The Canadian Press