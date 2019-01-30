

CTV Barrie





One Barrie man and three men from Georgina face a number of charges in connection with an assault last summer that left a man seriously injured.

Police say they arrested the four men, all in their 20s, after an investigation into the alleged assault on June 9.

Investigators say two men, ages 63 and 53, were assaulted during a roadside altercation.

The four accused were arrested on January 21 as a result of the investigation.