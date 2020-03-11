Four males charged after group of teens gather for a fight in Bradford park
CTV Barrie Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:45PM EDT
Alan Kuzmich Memorial Park in Bradford. Mar. 3, 2020. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE -- Four teens have been arrested and charged with assault of another teenager after police say a large group gathered in a Bradford park for a fight.
Police said the crowd consisted of about 20 teenagers at the Kuzmich Park on March 2.
When officers arrived, they say everyone scattered.
According to police, the victim did not require medical attention.
The four accused have been released with a future court date.