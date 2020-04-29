BARRIE -- The number of COVID-19 cases jumped on Wednesday, many of which are associated with long-term care homes, says the local health unit.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit medical officer of health confirmed that Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene is now the fifth long-term care facility in the region battling an outbreak.

The local health unit is investigating another three long-term care homes where respiratory outbreaks have been reported.

The staff member who tested positive at the Waubaushene retirement home is one of six new cases confirmed today by the health unit.

"I have no doubt that this virus is circulating freely in all of our communities, including Waubaushene. One is most likely to acquire the infection from the community, even if you are a health care worker," says Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health.

Not included in today's data are another eight cases at the Owen Hill Care Community home in Barrie. Dr. Gardner confirmed four staff members and seven residents had been diagnosed with the virus.

The long-term care facilities impacted by COVID-19 are the Bradford Valley Care Community, where seven residents - all in their 80s and 90s - have died, and Woods Park Care Centre and I.O.O.F. Seniors Homes, both in Barrie.

Of the 119 known active cases, the region's medical officer of health says eight people are in the hospital.

The well-being of our senior community continues to be the number one concern for health officials.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 347 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and 45 more deaths.

That brings the province's caseload to 15,728 -- a 2.3 per cent increase over the previous day, which is the lowest growth rate in weeks.

With files from The Canadian Press