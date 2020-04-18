BARRIE -- Fran Rose and her husband Ralph spoke to Fran’s 100-year-old mother Evelyn Nolan by phone, while looking at her through a window outside the Eagle Terrace Long-Term Care Home on Saturday.

It's the only way they can speak with her now after an outbreak was declared at her facility.

“She understands what’s going on in there,” says Fran.

Ms. Nolan is now in lockdown inside the home where last week a resident in his 80’s died of COVID-19, with three others now infected.

Fran makes the drive from Alliston as often as possible, hoping each visit isn’t her last.

“I hope that she doesn't pass during this crisis,” Fran says, “I mean, I'm fine with her passing, but not now, not during this.”

One of the hardest hit areas is long-term care facilities in York Region after four more facilities declared COVID-19 outbreaks, bringing the total to 13.

Eagle Terrace Long-Term Care Home is one of at least three retirement homes in Newmarket battling the outbreak along with MacKenzie Place Long-Term Care Home and South Lake Residential Care Village.

Right now there are 39 COVID-19 cases related to retirement homes in Newmarket, and 16 cases at Chartwell Aurora Long-Term Care Home.

MacKenzie Place, like Eagle Terrace, is run by Revera Living. The company's chief medical officer Dr. Rhonda Collins says all residents at the home are now in self isolation following the outbreak.

As of Friday, The region has nearly a thousand confirmed cases and 46 deaths related to COVID-19 as residents and staff inside long term care homes brace for the worst.

Fran hopes her mother can pull through these daunting times.

“She deserves to live through this and have a normal funeral,” says Fran.