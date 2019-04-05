

CTV Barrie





Police say five people, including four children, were lucky to escape alive after their vehicle was involved in a collision on Thursday.

Officers say the 47-year-old lone occupant of the other vehicle had to be pulled from the wreck and taken to hospital.

He now faces impaired-driving charges following the crash that happened just after 8 a.m. in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police say a female driver and four children between the ages of 7 to 13 had to be taken to a hospital.

Stouffville Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month.