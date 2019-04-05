Featured
Four kids, one woman 'lucky to be alive' after crash, man charged with impaired
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 12:39PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 5, 2019 12:52PM EDT
Police say five people, including four children, were lucky to escape alive after their vehicle was involved in a collision on Thursday.
Officers say the 47-year-old lone occupant of the other vehicle had to be pulled from the wreck and taken to hospital.
He now faces impaired-driving charges following the crash that happened just after 8 a.m. in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
Police say a female driver and four children between the ages of 7 to 13 had to be taken to a hospital.
Stouffville Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
They are asking anyone with information to contact them.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month.