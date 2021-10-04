Four kids arrested for allegedly breaking into an Orillia business

Barrie, Ont. -

Police arrested four Orillia kids accused of breaking into an Orillia business.

Provincial police say the owner got a call from the alarm company shortly after one o'clock in the morning on Thursday and spotted four people running away from the Progress Drive business.

Officers flooded the area, searching for the suspects. Police say the K9 unit tracked the accused, who range in age from 12 to 15.

Police say officers recovered over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The accused were all charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft under $5,000, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

They were released and have a court date scheduled for December to answer to the charges in an Orillia Youth Court.