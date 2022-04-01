Four injured in single-vehicle rollover on Adjala-Tecumseth Townline

Four people are in hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on Adjala-Tecumseth Townline.

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the crash at about 1:48 a.m. Friday.

All four occupants were alert when police arrived, according to the OPP.

Three of the four were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, sustaining minor injuries.

One person was airlifted via Air Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

However, further information showed that none of the occupant’s injuries are listed as serious at this time.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators assisted in the investigation. Closed for several hours, the road has since reopened.

OPP said no charges had been laid as of right now and that the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122.