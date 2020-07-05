Advertisement
Four injured in head-on crash near Stoney Lake
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 7:00PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Four people are hurt following a head-on crash north of Peterborough.
A car and minivan collided on Hwy 28, south of Woodview around 1 p.m. Sunday.
One person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma with serious injuries. Three other people were taken to a local hospital. OPP say none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.