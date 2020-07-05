BARRIE, ONT. -- Four people are hurt following a head-on crash north of Peterborough.

A car and minivan collided on Hwy 28, south of Woodview around 1 p.m. Sunday.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma with serious injuries. Three other people were taken to a local hospital. OPP say none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.