BARRIE, ONT. -- Four people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Bracebridge Sunday afternoon.

According to Bracebridge OPP, a motorcycle and a car collided on Muskoka Road 118 near Peninsula Road. Police first posted about the incident on Twitter shortly after 1 p.m.

Officers say one of the four taken to hospital is facing life-altering injuries.

Muskoka Road 118 is closed near Peninsula Road as police conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.