Four injured following collision on Muskoka Road 118
Published Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:53PM EDT
OPP are investigating after four people were taken to hospital following a collision on Muskoka Road 118 (Twitter: OPP Central Region)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Four people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Bracebridge Sunday afternoon.
According to Bracebridge OPP, a motorcycle and a car collided on Muskoka Road 118 near Peninsula Road. Police first posted about the incident on Twitter shortly after 1 p.m.
Officers say one of the four taken to hospital is facing life-altering injuries.
Muskoka Road 118 is closed near Peninsula Road as police conduct an investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
