Four hospitalized, one seriously after crash in Innisfil
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 4:08PM EDT
A Barrie woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil.
According to South Simcoe police, a 16-year-old driver collided with another vehicle while attempting to turn left into a driveway on Yonge Street on Sunday.
The 25-year-old driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.
Three other people, including a child, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A third vehicle was also involved. However, damage to that vehicle is considered minor.
No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.