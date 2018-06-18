

A Barrie woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, a 16-year-old driver collided with another vehicle while attempting to turn left into a driveway on Yonge Street on Sunday.

The 25-year-old driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Three other people, including a child, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A third vehicle was also involved. However, damage to that vehicle is considered minor.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.