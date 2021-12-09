Four family pets perish in Orillia house fire

The fire department says three cats and a dog have perished in a house fire in Orillia.

Fire crews say the call came in shortly before midnight on Tuesday after a family member spotted the fire ignite in the basement of the Mary Street home.

It took fire crews four hours to extinguish the flames.

Chris Ferry, acting Fire Chief, says the home is currently inhabitable and damages are estimated to be $100,000.

The fire is not considered suspicious.