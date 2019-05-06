

CTV Barrie





Four people safely escaped a house fire on Sunday afternoon in Springwater Township.

Firefighters were called to the home on Flos Road just before 1:30 p.m. to find flames tearing through the second story of the house.

Fire officials believe the fire started in an upstairs bedroom, but say it is still under investigation.

One firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Officials do not believe the fire to be suspicious.