Four drivers were charged with impaired driving within four days: OPP

Four collisions in four days caused by four alleged impaired drivers.

Orillia OPP responded to four calls beginning on Feb. 8 at 4:45 p.m. when they attended a call involving a car striking a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, while police conducted a drug recognition evaluation on a 24-year-old woman from Ramara.

She was subsequently charged with various offences, including operation while impaired causing bodily harm.

Five hours later, police arrived at a crash on Penetanguishene Road in Oro-Medonte. Officers determined the 34-year-old Barrie man was impaired, and he faces dangerous operation of a vehicle offences, as well as operation while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

On Feb. 10, just after 10 p.m., a single-car crash was reported on Orion Boulevard in Orillia. Police determined the 58-year-old Barrie man was impaired, and he was charged with various impairment charges.

And, on Feb. 11, shortly after 11 p.m., there was another collision on Highway 11 in Orillia. A 29-year-old man was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs and alcohol.

All four charged have March court dates.