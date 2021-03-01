BARRIE -- Several drivers 'were in a hurry' this weekend and now face stunt-driving charges after police say they were all clocked speeding well over the posted limit on Highway 115 near Peterborough.

According to provincial police, all four drivers were from outside Peterborough County.

Police say the drivers were all caught ranging in speeds, from a 41-year-old Courtice, Ontario driver clocked at 153km/h, while the fastest, a 20-year-old Bowmanville resident, was caught at 160km/h, all while in a 100km/h limit zone.

The drivers have had their licences suspended and vehicles impounded for a week and are all expected to answer the charges in a Peterborough courtroom on April 12.