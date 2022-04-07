Thursday marks the first day that four-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Simcoe Muskoka to include those 60 years of age and older and Indigenous residents and their non-Indigenous household members 18 and older.

"A fourth dose will provide an extra layer of protection against the Omicron and BA.2 variants and bolsters waning immunity," said the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) in a press release Thursday.

"The recommended interval for a fourth dose is five months (140 days) following a third dose."

Residents can visit GO-VAXX mobile clinics or the vaccine clinic at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie. Both options offer walk-in appointments.

Appointments can also be made on the provincial booking system. Health unit community and pop-up clinics remain walk-in only.

"Clinic walk-in schedules, including pop-ups and the GO-VAXX bus, are available on the health unit's website and social media accounts," SMDHU said.

"Fourth dose boosters can also be obtained at select pharmacies, or through booked appointments with some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams offering vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice."

In its press release Thursday, SMDHU stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, particularly booster doses, saying it helps reduce the risk of "severe disease, hospitalization and death."

"Additionally, SMDHU reminds the public that personal protective health measures such as staying home when ill, practicing proper hand hygiene, masking in public places, and maintaining physical distance remain simple yet crucial measures to help stop the spread of disease," SMDHU said.

SMDHU reminds people to bring identification when attending a clinic. For more information regarding COVID-19 and vaccination, people can visit the SMDHU website.