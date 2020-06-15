BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police are investigating what they believe to be a disturbing case of animal cruelty after four cats were found dead in a park in Vaughan.

Three cats were discovered at Belair Way Park in the Weston Rd and Langstaff Rd area on May 19 and a fourth on June 13. It’s not clear where within the park the cats were found.

Const. Laura Nicolle says while the injuries to each animal are not identical, all four were physically injured to the point of death. Two of them appear to have been mutilated.

Vaughan Animal Control does not believe the injuries to the cats are consistent with a coyote or other predatory animal.

Police have been in touch with the owner of two of the cats, and do not believe they are involved in their deaths.

Investigators want anyone with video surveillance capturing the park to get in touch.