Four arrested in Wasaga Beach drug bust
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 12:59PM EDT
Huronia West OPP (file image).
BARRIE -- Four people are facing nearly a dozen charges following a drug bust in Wasaga Beach.
Provincial police say they seized scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, methadone, oxycodone, cocaine and other substances that are unidentified during the search of a residence on Thursday.
The four accused face drug-trafficking-related charges.
They were all released with a June court date.