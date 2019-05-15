

CTV Barrie





Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment building in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.

Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services , says there was an altercation of some sort between a woman and three others at a three-storey walk-up apartment building on Berczy Street in the city’s east end.

The woman faces a weapons-related charge.

The other three people involved were also arrested after police found they had outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.

No one was injured.

Leon says there is no threat to public safety.

Police are continuing to investigate.