Four-alarm fire saves property near Moon River

A well treed-lot was saved after fire crews responded to a property fire May 12.

Two open-air fires on a Moon River Road property morphed into wildfires shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, with crews assisting from Bala, Foots Bay and Glen Orchard, worked together to extinguish the open fires that had quickly spread into wildfires.

A second fire was extinquished by Gravehurst Fire Department and crews remained on-site to ensure hot spots were contained.

An Extreme fire ban went into effect Thursday in the Muskokas as the dry weather has created hazardous fire conditions.

Fire ban restrictions include no campfires, cooking fires or fires for warmth until the ban is lifted.