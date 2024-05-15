BARRIE
Barrie

    • FOUND: Missing 14-year-old boy

    An OPP cruiser is shown in this file image. An OPP cruiser is shown in this file image.
    On Tuesday, members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report that a teenager was missing from South Bruce Peninsula.

    He has been located safely as of Wednesday morning.

    Anyone with information regarding this missing person was asked to call the OPP.

