Police say they have ruled out foul play after a body was found near a school in York Region.

The woman’s body was found on Friday morning in the area of Glenwoods Avenue and The Queensway South in Georgina. Jersey Public School is located nearby.

York Regional Police have since identified the body as that of a 21-year-old woman from Sunderland, Ont. Her family has been notified.

Investigators don’t consider her death suspicious.