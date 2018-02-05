

CTV Barrie





A former elementary school teacher is on trial for the alleged sexual assault of a Grade 5 student in 2005.

During court proceeding in Barrie on Monday, the student, who is now 22, said he was assaulted in a washroom stall while on a field trip.

He told the court that 64-year-old David Carswell lifted the stall door to open the latch and entered the stall. The man says he tried to pull up his pants, but Carswell grabbed him and fondled his genitals.

He says Carswell also pulled down his own pants, and threatened that if the boy ever told anyone he wouldn`t see his family again. He says he escaped under the stall door.

The trial is expected to continue over the next few days.