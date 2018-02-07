A judge has found former elementary teacher David Carswell not guilty of sexually assaulting a young student in 2005.

Carswell was accused of sexually assaulting the boy, who is now 22, in a washroom stall while on a field trip.

He testified that 64-year-old David Carswell lifted the stall door to open the latch and entered the stall. The man says he tried to pull up his pants, but Carswell grabbed him and fondled his genitals.

The complainant came forward two years ago to his doctor after attempting to kill himself. He had admitted to being troubled and struggling with his mental health.

When delivering the not guilty verdict Justice Susan Healey told the court the encounter in question lasted 30 seconds and could have happened, but said the complainant wasn’t reliable.

"There is little choice but to accept his own evidence that his statement was simply untrue,” said Justice Healey. “"He also admitted that he would not always be truthful depending on the situation. This is a red flag that I cannot turn away from and raises a reasonable doubt."

Justice Healey added the complainant cannot know when he is fabricating and when he is not.

“If I cannot be sure when or if he is telling the truth, I simply cannot rely on his testimony in full or part to convict Mr. Carswell.”

Carswell was found guilty of possession of child pornography in 2009, but the judge could not take that into consideration.