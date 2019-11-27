BARRIE -- Owen Sound police are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against a former occasional teacher.

Police say 35-year-old Mark Bowers was arrested in connection with historical accusations of sexual assault involving a minor while employed with the Bluewater District School Board.

Bowers faces criminal charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.

Police are encouraging anyone with information, or "who feel they may be a victim of a similar crime" to contact them at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers.