Former RVH president and CEO appointed investigator for Alliston hospital

The former president and CEO of Simcoe County's largest health centre has been appointed as investigator for Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) to help improve patient care.

Ontario announced Janice Skot would be tasked with reviewing the Alliston hospital's operations during her tenure as investigator.

"Over the next several months, Ms. Skot will work closely with Stevenson Memorial's CEO, the board of directors, and hospital staff, as well as community members and key stakeholders to review concerns that have been raised about the management and governance of Stevenson Memorial Hospital," the Wednesday release added.

Regular operations at SMH will continue as usual during the investigation process.

Skot retired from her role at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie in 2022 after 18 years at the helm.