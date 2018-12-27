

CTV Barrie





A former pastor and hockey team manager was arrested on Thursday and faces several charges in connection with sexual assaults against two children.

The York Regional Police Special Victims Unit began investigating Richard Rose of Port Colborne on December 14 after a victim came forward with information regarding an incident that occurred when he was a child.

During the police investigation, officers found more incidents that happened in Port Colborne in 2017 that were reported to police in the Niagara region.

The 59-year-old accused lived in Markham from 1991 to 2015 and police say he had access to children during his time as a pastor at a church in North York and when he managed a Markham hockey team. Investigators also say a home daycare operated out of his family home in Markham during this time.

Rose also worked as a pastor in Montreal, Rimbey Alberta, and Nova Scotia.

Investigators say there may be more victims and are hoping anyone with information will contact the authorities.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on January 18.