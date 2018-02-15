

The Canadian Press





Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown says he is suing CTV News over its reporting of what he alleges are false accusations of sexual misconduct.

Brown says in a Facebook post that two unnamed women who made their allegations to CTV are lying, and that his lawyers are talking to the television network's legal team.

It was not immediately clear if Brown has filed a statement of claim or other legal documents with a court.

Brown resigned as Ontario Tory leader hours after CTV's report in late January in which the two women made sexual misconduct allegations that date back to the politician's time as a federal MP.

Brown has vehemently denied the allegations, which have not been independently verified by the Canadian Press, saying there are discrepancies in the women's stories and accusing CTV of dishonest reporting.

--

"CTV News stands by our reporting and will actively defend against any legal action. We welcome the opportunity to defend our journalism in court," says Matthew Garrow, director of communications for CTV News.