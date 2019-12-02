Canada's premiers are meeting today just outside Toronto in an effort to set some collective priorities to deal with the new minority federal government.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to send the message that Canada is united despite its regional differences.

Ford says health care is a concern for everyone, and that all premiers want a 5.2 per cent annual increase to the Canada Health Transfer.

He also wants to discuss job creation and internal trade and is confident the premiers can find some areas of agreement.