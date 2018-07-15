

Alanna Rizza, The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say former NHL goalie Ray Emery has drowned in Lake Ontario.

Inspector Marty Schulenberg says Emery's death does not appear to be suspicious, calling it a "case of misadventure."

Emery, 35, played for several teams throughout a career spanning more than a decade, including the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.

He won the William M. Jennings trophy -- and the Stanley Cup -- with the Blackhawks in 2013.

Schulenberg says Emery went swimming off of a boat, and his friends called emergency services at about 6 a.m. Sunday when he didn't resurface.

He says Emery's body was found at about 2:50 p.m., about 20 metres from where he went into the water. He says a post mortem will be completed tomorrow.

Former teammates, coaches and executives who played and worked with Emery have been expressing condolences online.

Emery played junior hockey for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, where current Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas began his career.

Dubas posted about Emery's death on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"Ray's smile and intelligence made him a magnetic personality," Dubas wrote. "You always rooted for him to reach his vast potential, even as he went through the many ups and downs of his playing career."

Former Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk, who played with Emery in Philadelphia, said on Twitter: "So sad to hear the tragic news about Ray Emery -- was a great teammate and person."

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk also released a statement expressing condolences.

"Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Ray's family, friends and loved ones," said Melnyk.