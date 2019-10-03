

The Canadian Press





The former mayor of Vaughan has been charged with municipal corruption following a complaint filed more than four years ago.

Provincial police say Michael DiBiase, 71, was the city's deputy mayor at the time of the alleged incident.

He has also served as a councillor at the municipal and regional levels.

Police say the matter was referred to them by Vaughan's integrity commissioner in 2015, after a local resident made a complaint alleging corruption.

They say DiBiase, who is from Woodbridge is also charged with breach of trust.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.