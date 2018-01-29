

CTV Barrie





Barrie’s downtown theatre finally has a new name.

The 200-seat theatre, formerly known as the Mady Centre, will be renamed the Five Points Theatre. The City of Barrie and Pratt Homes, which owns the naming rights, made the announcement on Monday.

“The name needs to stand for the test of time. There were so many historical names in the 612 names that were submitted. The idea that this name will have a historical aspect to it is just so exciting,” says Karen Pratt-Hansen, owner of Pratt Homes.

Ian Black entered the name into a contest. He says the name just came to him.

“It's a no brainer because if you grew up in Barrie, this intersection has always been called the Five Points," he says.

The shortlist of names also included Centre Stage Barrie, Live at the Five, Portage Centre, and Spirit Catcher Playhouse.