

Michelle McQuigge , The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man who once worked at a local hospital is facing 17 sex-related charges for crimes allegedly dating back to 2000.

Det. Const. Alexandra Marks says charges against Terrence Noftall were first laid in January after allegations surfaced regarding his employment at Toronto Western Hospital.

Marks alleges Noftall befriended a woman he met at the hospital, gained access to her child, then sexually assaulted the child and exposed the child to pornography.

The University Health network, which runs the hospital, declined to offer specific comment on Noftall other than to say he is no longer employed there. A Facebook profile identified by police as belonging to Noftall indicates he worked as a member of the hospital's cleaning staff since 2009.

Marks says more victims have come forward since Noftall's initial arrest with allegations that date back to 2000, some of which concern regular visits he made to a campground in Innisfil, Ont.

The 55-year-old is now facing a total of 17 charges, including four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference and one count of making child pornography.

