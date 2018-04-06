

CTV Barrie





A former funeral director has been charged for allegedly defrauding dozens of people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The OPP and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario have been investigating the former Watts Funeral Home since 2013.

On March 29, former funeral director Darrin Watts of Newmarket was arrested. He has been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

Watts allegedly defrauded almost $400,000 from 86 victims. The OPP says the alleged frauds involved prepaid funerals.

Watts Funeral Home provided offered services in Midland Penetanguishene and Wasaga Beach.

The Bereavement Authority of Ontario has reimbursed the victims.

Watts will appear in court in May.