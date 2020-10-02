COLLINGWOOD, ONT -- A fire rolled through the former Pie Pizza joint around 8 o'clock this evening in Collingwood.

Multiple fire units were dispatched to the building that once housed the popular pizza spot on First Street which is now under renovation for a new occupant.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof. Fire crews say it was a hectic scene as they used a crane to pump water onto the top of the building.

CTV News viewer Chris Eberhardt says that at one point the flames were "getting high" and that firefighters had to "break windows" and were "using chainsaws to get inside".

Collingwood Fire Chief tells CTV News they decided to attack the fire from the back of the building and through their aerial unit above. A fairly large sized hole was burned through the roof, the Chief explained. He mentions the blaze is now extingished and crews are going over the scene to ensure all hot spots are out.

There is no word on what caused the blaze, any injuries or a dollar figure on the damages at this time. The fire did not spread to any nearby establishments including the neighbouring Asian Pho restaurant.