"Any kind of sports, that's the foundation of where we come from." Kenneth McAlpine, known as a goofball and sports enthusiast, died doing what he loved, living life on the edge.

The former Collingwood resident, who appeared on the fifth season of The Amazing Race Canada, was tragically killed in an apparent hiking accident in British Columbia.

He was reported missing on Monday evening by friends when he failed to return from his hike on Mount Gimli.

Search and rescue crews believe McAlpine lost his footing and fell some 260 metres from a popular mountain in B.C.'s Kootenay area. It was his 28th birthday.

His body was recovered the next day below the path where authorities say he stumbled on the upper peak.

McAlpine grew up in Collingwood and moved to B.C. about six years ago.