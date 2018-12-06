

CTV Barrie





George Vadeboncoeur is returning as Wasaga Beach’s chief administrative officer.

Council met Thursday morning to appoint Vadeboncoeur to the position.

“We are pleased to have George once again be a part of our team,” said Mayor Nina Bifolchi.

Vadeboncoeur announced he was retiring as CAO in August after 13 years with the town.

Gerry Marshall resigned as Mayor of Penetanguishene and Simcoe County Warden to take over as interim CAO. The town of Wasaga Beach announced Marshall was no longer working with the municipality yesterday. No reason was given but the town confirmed Marshall would not be finishing his six-month contract. Marshall has yet to comment.

“We thank Gerry for the job he did while here, but we do need experience at the table,” said Bifolchi.

In the October municipal election, Vadeboncoeur was elected as a councillor for the town of Penetanguishene.

“Similar to other members of council that have full-time jobs, I’m going to be a part-time councillor, and I can say that I won’t have a problem balancing those two roles,” said Vadeboncoeur.

Vadeboncoeur returns to his CAO position on Friday.