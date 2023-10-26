Former boyfriend testifies about defendant's distressed call on day of deadly hit-and-run

The former boyfriend of the Newmarket woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run took the witness stand on Thursday, testifying she told him she had been in an accident that morning.

Maimuna Baldeh is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death in connection with a hit-and-run on May 5, 2018, that claimed the life of 27-year-old Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township.

The witness, Dave, told the court he was Baldeh's boyfriend and worked with her for several months before and following the 2018 crash.

He testified she called him that morning, sounding "stressed" and "panicked."

"She told me she hit something," he said. "She said something jumped in front of her car."

He told the court Baldeh was on her way to work at a nursing home in Thornbury that morning, with her shift scheduled to start at 6 a.m., but she never arrived.

Dave told the court he drove to Thornbury that night to pick up Baldeh's damaged Toyota and said he noticed the passenger side window was shattered, the windshield on the passenger side was broken but still intact, and it had a broken headlight and loose bumper.

He said she never told him what she hit, and he suggested to her that perhaps it was a deer.

The court heard testimony from the body shop owner where Baldeh had her car fixed on several occasions.

There were four invoices totalling about $15,500, including roughly $2,300 in repairs in the days following the crash.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Monday as the Crown prepares to wrap its case.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.