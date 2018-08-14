A former swimming coach with the Barrie Trojan Swim Club was in a Parry Sound courthouse on charges of sexual exploitation.

Zachary Hurd left the courthouse Tuesday morning and refused to comment on the allegations that he sexually exploited a teenager at a summer camp in 2017.

The 31-year-old Springwater man was arrested following an OPP investigation.

Following his arrest, Hurd was suspended and later fired by the Barrie swim club.

The former coach’s family was with him in court and insisted the truth will come out.

“I’m very proud of my son,” says Hurd’s mother. “I’m extremely proud.”

The court proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday.

The next trial date is scheduled for November 8, 2018.