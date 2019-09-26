Featured
Former Barrie Mayor, Willard Kinzie, honoured with new trailhead sign
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:51PM EDT
Former Barrie mayor, Willard Kinzie, was honoured on Thursday with a new trailhead sign at the waterfront marina boardwalk.
Today the late Mr. Kinzie would have celebrated his 100th birthday; he passed away last November.
Barrie officially became a city during his reign as mayor from 1957 to 1961.
After the sign was unveiled, Mayor Jeff Lehman led residents on the inaugural 'Willard's Walk.'
An avid trail-user, Mr. Kinzie, brought the idea of a waterfront heritage walk to the city.