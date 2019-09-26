

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Former Barrie mayor, Willard Kinzie, was honoured on Thursday with a new trailhead sign at the waterfront marina boardwalk.

Today the late Mr. Kinzie would have celebrated his 100th birthday; he passed away last November.

Barrie officially became a city during his reign as mayor from 1957 to 1961.

After the sign was unveiled, Mayor Jeff Lehman led residents on the inaugural 'Willard's Walk.'

An avid trail-user, Mr. Kinzie, brought the idea of a waterfront heritage walk to the city.