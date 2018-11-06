

CTV Barrie





Former Barrie Mayor Ross Archer has died. Archer was mayor from 1977 to 1988 after beginning his career in municipal politics as an alderman in 1968.

Archer pushed for and led several high profile projects in Barrie including the revitalization of the downtown core, the expansion of Centennial Park along the city’s waterfront, and the opening of a new city hall in 1985.

In a release from the city, mayor Jeff Lehman says, “We were saddened to hear of the passing of this significant figure in our city’s history. Ross’ accomplishments as mayor helped build Barrie into the city it is today. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Flags at city hall will be flown at half-staff to honour the former mayor.