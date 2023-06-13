Former Barrie fast-food manager pleads guilty to sex assault of 6 victims

Warning: Some readers may find details in this story to be distressing or triggering.

A former fast-food manager in Barrie has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of six victims, including four minors.

Stephen Lemmond was arrested at his workplace two years ago after victims came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

Since his arrest in June 2021, additional victims went to the police with allegations of experiencing sexual assault while employed at the restaurant.

Police said the Barrie man worked at two Subway shops in the city's south end since 2008, Minet's Point and another at Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road.

In previous interviews with CTV News, two of the victims said Lemmond coerced them into signing a consent form "so no one can come after me," he told them.

Lemmond has admitted guilt to 6 charges related to the sexual assaults.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 8 in Barrie, during which victim impact statements will be presented to the court.