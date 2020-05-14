BARRIE -- You won’t be able to fist-bump or high-five your buddy when your four-foot bogey drops into the back of the cup, but you’ll at least be able to hit the links.

As part of the province’s plan to slowly reopen Ontario, golf courses join marinas and provincial parks starting Saturday, May 16.

Much like the game of golf itself, the green-light from the province comes with its own comprehensive rule book.

Rich Edmonds, Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club general manager says, “This is bringing the game back to its roots. Back how golf was meant to be played out in an open field and enjoying the weather and forgetting about the 19th hole … for a while.”

From the lonely ride down the first fairway in your own cart, to the free relief from the bunkers, here’s what you can expect when heading to the first tee.

According to Ontario Workplace Safety and Prevention Services; golf courses must:

Limit golf cart use to one cart per golfer

Leave the flag in place and elevate the cup at each hole so that the ball does not drop into the hole. Play is concluded when the ball makes contact with the cup

Remove water fountains and/or ball washers. If equipment cannot be physically removed, take it out of service to prevent use

Provide hand sanitizer for customers to use upon entry as well as sanitizing wipes to use on carts and handheld baskets. Provide portable hand washing stations where possible

In an email to members, Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club, just outside of Barrie, says it will be taking some enhanced measures to increase safety.

Additional products such as gloves, balls, tees, food and drink etc. may be purchased online or via the phone when purchasing green fees.

Leave pin flags in at all times.

Play bunkers as ground under repair

In case of inclement weather, please seek safe shelter on the course or in your vehicle.

Golfers will not be permitted to stay and socialize in the clubhouse, patio or parking lot after their round

We encourage all players to show up no more than 20 minutes before their tee time.

All golfers will have to check in with the starter

Your tee time and prepayment will be confirmed at this point.

You will be directed to the parking lot to park, and you MUST stay in your vehicle until 10 minutes before your tee time.

Edmonds says when the course does open on Saturday, club members will have the first swings.

"We'd like to give them some value, because they've been waiting patiently in the wings for us to open."