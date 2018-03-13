Doug Ford has only been the Progressive Conservative leader for two days and he's already facing a big decision about former leader Patrick Brown.

A spokesperson for Ford's team tells CTV News that he wants to speak personally with Brown before he comments or makes any kind of decision on the former leader’s future.

Brown is currently in Florida and it is unclear how soon the two may speak. Ford will ultimately decide whether Brown can run as the candidate for the PC party in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

"Whether he allows Patrick to run or he doesn't, he's going to offend a group of people whether it’s Patrick supporters in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte or on the other side, the social conservatives, who really wanted Patrick out of the position and out of the party," says Michael Johns, political analyst with Laurentian University.

Johns says the decision is complicated even further by the party's recent drama, and by the sexual misconduct allegations that Brown adamantly denies.

"The goal is for the party to win; to win the most number of seats and personal loyalties and whether they believe the allegations or not really doesn't matter. If he's going to be seen as a distraction, then he'll have to go."

The Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte Riding Association still wants Brown to be their candidate.

"He has a wealth of experience. We want him to be our candidate in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte and we hope that our new leader Doug Ford will see it that way as well," says Scott MacPherson, president of the riding association.

MacPherson believes Brown is their best chance at winning the riding in the June election.

Brown currently sits as an independent MPP for Simcoe North after being ousted from the party by interim leader Vic Fedeli.