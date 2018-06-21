Featured
Ford wants consultations on cannabis sales in Ontario
Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford leaves after announcing his commitment to keeping the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in operation until 2024 in Pickering, Ont., on Thursday, June 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 2:24PM EDT
Ontario's incoming premier says he's focusing on the idea of selling cannabis in government-owned liquor stores but will consult with municipalities, stakeholders and his caucus on how recreational marijuana should be sold in the province.
The outgoing Liberals had planned to roll out 150 standalone government-run pot stores by the end of 2020.
Doug Ford says the Liquor Control Board of Ontario already has infrastructure in place that would allow it to sell marijuana once it becomes legal this fall.
Ford was asked about his plan to roll out cannabis sales in the province during a news conference in Pickering, east of Toronto.
The federal government announced this week Canadians will be able to legally purchase recreational marijuana starting October 17.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said legalization was pushed back at the request of several provinces who sought more time to make the transition.
Ford, who was elected this month, had previously suggested he would be open to greater privatization of marijuana sales.