The sudden departure last week of veteran Simcoe-Grey MPP Jim Wilson triggered a top-secret swap at Queen’s Park on Monday morning.

In all, eight MPP’s were shuffled in cabinet, less than five months after the Doug Ford government took the reins on the province.

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey says he found out this morning that he is taking on new duties at Queen’s Park as deputy caucus whip.

“I’m thrilled, absolutely thrilled,” says Downey. “The deputy whip position is really an honour. It’ll help me get to know the party members even better.”

The rookie MPP will be tasked with rallying the PC caucus and making sure enough Tories are present in the house for voting sessions.

Downey thinks he was the right choice for the job.

“I’m a very organized person,” he says. “So it’s keeping track of people, and what they’re doing, and where they need to be.”

Also getting a promotion is Dufferin-Caledon MPP, Sylvia Jones. She will become the Solicitor General, putting her in charge of the OPP and the province’s correctional centres.

“She’s very capable,” Downey says of Jones. “She’s on top of her files, and it just bodes well for our government.”

Today, critics voiced their concerns over the sudden reassignments.

Ontario NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh says Ford needs to explain his reasons for making such significant changes so soon into his mandate.

“You can’t earn the trust of the Ontario people with more secret backroom deals,” she says.

It’s unclear why Ford chose to make so many changes rather than just replacing Wilson. It’s a move that has critics suggesting Ford’s government was struggling, and they are waiting for an explanation.

- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Barrie's Beatrice Vaisman