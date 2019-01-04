

The Associated Press





Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

The move includes 782,000 vehicles in the U.S. and is part of the largest series of recalls in American history.

Included in the recall are:

2010 Ford Edge

Lincoln MKX

2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger

2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion

Lincoln MKZ, the 2010

2011 Mercury Milan

2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang

At least 23 people have been killed worldwide by the inflators.

Ford says it doesn't know of any injuries in vehicles included in this recall.

Takata recalls are being phased in through 2020.