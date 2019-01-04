Featured
Ford recalls more than 953K vehicles worldwide
A Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, on Feb. 15, 2018. (Gene J. Puskar / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 12:19PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 4, 2019 12:21PM EST
Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.
The move includes 782,000 vehicles in the U.S. and is part of the largest series of recalls in American history.
Included in the recall are:
- 2010 Ford Edge
- Lincoln MKX
- 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger
- 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion
- Lincoln MKZ, the 2010
- 2011 Mercury Milan
- 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang
At least 23 people have been killed worldwide by the inflators.
Ford says it doesn't know of any injuries in vehicles included in this recall.
Takata recalls are being phased in through 2020.